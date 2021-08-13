More from Star Tribune
World
Death toll from floods in northern Turkey reaches 38
The death toll from floods and mudslides in northern Turkey rose to at least 38 on Friday, officials said, as emergency crews searched collapsed buildings, swamped homes, and submerged basements for more victims and survivors. An opposition politician said more than 300 people may be unaccounted for.
Nation
Wildfires threaten towns in Montana, California
Wildfires in Montana threatened rural towns and ranchland Friday and victims of a California blaze returned to their incinerated community, even as the U.S. West faced another round of dangerous weather and smoke pollution fouled the air.
Nation
Northwest heat wave and bad air from wildfires pose danger
Temperatures were expected to soar to triple digits again Friday in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle as a heat wave bakes the Pacific Northwest, and forecasters said hot weather and wildfire smoke would pose a problem through the weekend.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, breezy and beautiful, high 80
Enjoy low humidity and sunny skies in the Twin Cities metro today.