More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, beautiful; high 72
Twin Cities afternoon forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 5
Nation
Corps of Engineers considers nature-based flood control
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is known for damming rivers and building levees to keep waterways at bay. But a new initiative seeks natural flood control solutions as climate change brings increasingly frequent and severe weather events that test the limits of concrete and steel.
Weather
Morning forecast: Another foggy start, high 72
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 5
World
Thailand eyes developing storms as flooding continues
As floodwaters persisted in areas of northern and central Thailand and have started to hit low-lying areas in the capital, officials were looking warily ahead Tuesday to developing storms later this month, but were optimistic the devastation of a decade ago would not be repeated.
Nation
Questions amid Ida's destruction: Stay? Move? How far?
Coy Verdin grew up 100 feet (30 meters) or so from the slow-moving waters of Bayou Grand Caillou, and a few miles north of Louisiana's marshy coast.