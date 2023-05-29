More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and warm, high 85
Monday remains hot with plenty of sunshine. There is an air quality alert in effect until this evening.
Morning forecast: Warm and breezy, high 85
Minnesota should see a warm and mostly calm Memorial Day. Enjoy! We may have several days of rain ahead.
Nation
Struggles continue for thousands in Florida 8 months after Hurricane Ian as new storm season looms
Eight months ago, chef Michael Cellura had a restaurant job and had just moved into a fancy new camper home on Fort Myers Beach. Now, after Hurricane Ian swept all that away, he lives in his older Infiniti sedan with a 15-year-old long-haired chihuahua named Ginger.
Local
Parts of Minnesota under fire weather watch, air quality alert Sunday
If you are headed out for the holiday weekend, be aware of these alerts.