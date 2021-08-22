More from Star Tribune
Business
Live updates: Rhode Island reopens bridges to some traffic
The latest developments on the storm system moving through the Northeast:
Politics
Cuomo's drive to dominate led to success, and his downfall
Back in 2018, when there was talk he might run for president, Andrew Cuomo insisted there was only one reason he would leave office early. And it wasn't the White House. "The only caveat," he said, "is if God strikes me dead."
Nation
At least 10 killed in Tennessee flash floods; dozens missing
Rescue crews on Sunday searched for dozens of people reported missing in Tennessee after flooding from extraordinarily heavy rains left at least 10 dead.
Nation
Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island
Tropical Storm Henri hit the coast of Rhode Island Sunday afternoon, packing high winds that knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and bands of rain that led to flash flooding from New Jersey to Massachusetts.
Nation
New round of winds fuel fury of Northern California wildfire
Crews were digging in and burning out fire lines amid another round of high winds that contributed to the fury to a Northern California wildfire.