Evening forecast: Low of 26; clear to partly cloudy
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and mild, high 40
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
'Someone's going to get shot.' Georgia elections official slams election rhetoric
Gabriel Sterling, a GOP elections official in Georgia, urged the president to step up and tell his supporters not to commit acts of violence. "Someone's going to get hurt. Someone's going to get shot. Someone's going to get killed," Sterling said.
Morning forecast: Sunny and mild; high 39
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Carjacking in broad daylight
A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the sound of shots fired as a pair of suspects attempted to carjack a woman in south Minneapolis on Nov. 27, while a bystander who wished to remain anonymous captured the suspects in a photo.