Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and dry, high 43
Things warm up slightly Thursday. No rain or snow expected over the next few days.
Business
Storm Ciarán whips Western Europe, blowing record winds in France and leaving millions without power
Recording-breaking winds in France and across much of Western Europe left at least five people dead and injured several others as Storm Ciarán swept through the continent overnight and into Thursday, plunging vast numbers into darkness, devastating homes and causing travel mayhem in several countries.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high 43
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 2
Duluth
Mom says her 5-year-old girl was dressed for Halloween when she died in wintry crash
The wreck occurred Tuesday afternoon about 30 miles north of Duluth.