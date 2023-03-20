More from Star Tribune
Nation
It's the first day of spring: Here's what that really means
Spring has sprung!
World
World on 'thin ice' as UN climate report gives stark warning
Humanity still has a chance, close to the last, to prevent the worst of climate change 's future harms, a top United Nations panel of scientists said Monday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and dry, high 37
Things stay cool, sunny and dry on Monday. Watch for possible messy precipitation mixes the rest of the week and a warmer weekend.
Sports
Paris aims to keep Olympians cool without air conditioners
The Paris Olympics is going underground to find a way to keep athletes cool at the 2024 Games without air conditioners.
Weather
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high 37
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, March 20