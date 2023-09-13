More from Star Tribune
South Metro Dakota County leaders want to buy Eagan hotel and transform it into a permanent homeless shelter
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and cool, high 67
We're getting another fall preview Wednesday.
New England getting more rain, watching Hurricane Lee's path after flooding, sinkholes
More heavy rain began falling Wednesday in New England, where residents kept one eye on cleanup and another on the path of Hurricane Lee after downpours dropped nearly 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain in six hours and flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Morning forecast: Fall-like, high 67
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 13
Predicting Weather is Like Fantasy Football
We expect comfortable sunshine today and 80 degrees tomorrow before a few light showers push across the state Friday. I see comfortable sunshine and 70s this weekend with 80s next week. No weather drama at home anytime soon. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Massachusetts city got nearly 10 inches of rain in 6 hours, flooding homes and eroding dams
Heavy rainfall — nearly 10 inches in six hours — flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with two communities declaring a state of emergency as water poured into homes and forced boat rescues of residents. Concern about a dam listed in poor condition led to more evacuations.