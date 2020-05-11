More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and cool, high 57
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
U med students pivot to help health care workers' families
In the midst of school closures and a sudden need for child care among the families of medical professionals, a group of University of Minnesota students saw an opportunity to put their passion to work. The nonprofit MN CovidSitters offers child care and assistive services for free of charge and has grown to over 300 volunteers since its inception in early March. The organization has since inspired others to do the same internationally and across the United States.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny and cool, high 57
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Partly cloudy, low around 33
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Overcast and cool
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast