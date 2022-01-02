More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Souhan: Rodgers, Packers could get last laugh in Zimmer-Spielman-Cousins Era of Vikings football
More from Star Tribune
Vikings Souhan: Rodgers, Packers could get last laugh in Zimmer-Spielman-Cousins Era of Vikings football
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South
A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and cold, high of 5 degrees
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Business
3 missing; survivors count blessings after Colorado fire
Search teams looked for three missing people on Sunday in the snow-covered but still smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire, while people who barely escaped the flames sorted through what was left after the blaze and investigators tried to determine its cause.
Weather
Morning forecast: Bitterly cold with a wind chill warning, high of 5 degrees
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Business
Officials: Nearly 1K structures destroyed in Colorado fire
A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 homes and other structures were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged, and three people are missing after a wildfire charred numerous neighborhoods in a suburban area at the base of the Rocky Mountains.