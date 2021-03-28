More from Star Tribune
Record rains cause flash flooding in Tennessee; 4 dead
Heavy rains across Tennessee flooded homes and roads, prompting officials to rescue dozens of people from houses, apartments and vehicles. Authorities said four bodies were found Sunday in the flood's aftermath.
Paul Douglas
Drier, Sunnier Sunday - Quite Warm And Windy Weather Awaits Monday
I have no doubt it's going to feel like a temperature roller coaster the next several days, with highs in the low 70s Monday but then the upper 30s Wednesday. The good news is that Sunday will be drier (and sunnier) than Saturday, with highs a few degrees above average. Click for more details - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and breezy with a high near 50
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Weather
Morning forecast: Breezy with a high of 48
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Evening forecast: Low of 29; cloudy, with passing showers possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.