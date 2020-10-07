More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and beautiful, high 69
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Minneapolis
Timberwolves and Lynx strive to drive the vote, lift the community
The teams distributed food, encouraged voter registration and visited the George Floyd memorial site.
Video
Morning forecast: Sunny and beautiful again, high 70
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Joe Biden's Gettysburg speech calls for national unity
For his warning, the Democrat used a picturesque, symbolic backdrop of the bloodiest battle of the American Civil War.
Coronavirus
New York Gov. Cuomo orders crackdown in COVID hotspots
The new restrictions announced on Tuesday include limits on religious services, mass gatherings and indoor dining in affected areas.