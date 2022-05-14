More from Star Tribune
Nation
New Mexico governor seeks more US aid for wildfire response
New Mexico's governor is asking for additional federal assistance to respond to wildfires burning across the state's north, including one that is the second-largest in the state's history and that officials estimate has destroyed hundreds of homes.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny and 78; rain chances Sunday
Saturday looks like a nice day in the metro area, with a high of about 78. A chance of rain returns Sunday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of showers north; sunny and 78 in Twin Cities
There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms in northern Minnesota for the fishing opener. Expect a high in the mid- to upper 60s north, and 78 in the Twin Cities metro.
Weather
1 killed as severe storms cause damage across western Minn.
The death occurred in Kandiyohi County where a grain bin fell onto a car.
Duluth
Rain, snowmelt create 'dangerous' high water along North Shore
Much of the Arrowhead region is under a flood warning.