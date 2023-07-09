More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Sun and clouds, high 85
It'll be partly cloudy for parts of Sunday afternoon but the day should remain dry until late evening.
Morning forecast: Warm and sunny, high 85
Things should stay dry, sunny and warm throughout the day Sunday.
Cities have long made plans for extreme heat. Are they enough in a warming world?
Natural disasters can be dramatic — barreling hurricanes, building-toppling tornadoes — but heat is more deadly.
9 missing in China landslide sparked by heavy rains amid flooding and searing temperatures
Nine people are missing in central China after a landslide sparked by heavy rains amid flooding and searing temperatures across much of the country, authorities said Sunday.
Welcome to the Summer Slide
It'll be another lake worthy day today with sunshine and mild temperatures. A few late day t-showers could bubble up north of the metro, but most folks will stay dry this afternoon. The week ahead could feature a few stray summertime rain blobs, but not enough to end the increasing drought. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson