World
Adrian becomes hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast
Adrian became the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific hurricane season Wednesday off Mexico's western Pacific coast.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Storms possible, high 83
Air quality remains poor Wednesday. Storms are possible later in the afternoon, some may be severe.
Nation
Warming causes more extreme rain, not snow, over mountains and scientists say that's a problem
A warming world is transforming some major snowfalls into extreme rain over mountains instead, somehow worsening both dangerous flooding like the type that devastated Pakistan last year as well as long-term water shortages, a new study found.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of PM storms, high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, June 28
Local
Health experts explain how to keep Minnesota kids safe outside when air quality dips
Wildfire smoke has forced Twin Cities parks and schools to cancel some outdoor programs this summer.