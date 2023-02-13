More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Spring preview, high 46
Monday is warm and sunny. But looking ahead to Tuesday things will take a turn with a wintery mix expected in the evening.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, warm, high 46; rain Tuesday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Feb. 13
World
New Zealand city grinds to halt as deluge from cyclone looms
Auckland residents hunkered down Monday as they braced for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped New Zealand's largest city and killed four people.
Paul Douglas
Beautiful Monday Ahead - Watching Two Mid-Week Systems
Another sunny and warm mid-February day is ahead on Monday, with highs in the low 40s in the metro. We do watch two systems toward the middle of the week. The first brings rain for Valentine's Day, switching to light snow Wednesday. The second may pass to our southeast. - D.J. Kayser