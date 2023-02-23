More from Star Tribune
Nation
Winter storms shut down much of Portland, paralyze travel
Winter storms sowed more chaos across the U.S. on Thursday, shutting down much of Portland after the city experienced its second snowiest day in history and paralyzing travel from parts of the Pacific Coast all the way to the northern Plains.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Snow tapers off, gusty winds and cold remain
We'll continue to see light snow Thursday afternoon but the worst is over as Minnesota digs out of a two-day storm. Still, be mindful of travel conditions as gusty winds blow snow around.
Local
Minnesotans begin digging out from two-day storm
Metro Transit said some bus trips are being canceled as bus drivers can't get into work, the agency said, adding, "Delay travel if you can." Snow totaled 10.1 inches at MSP Airport as of 6 a.m.
Weather
What's closed in the Twin Cities during the snowstorm?
Twin Cities residents can expect a slew of storm-related closures Wednesday and Thursday, from schools and libraries to museums and movie theaters. Below is a…
Weather
Forecast: Snow continues into morning; high 21
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Feb. 23