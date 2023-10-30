More from Star Tribune
World
Tropical Storm Pilar heads toward El Salvador and is expected to bring heavy rain to Central America
Tropical Storm Pilar threatened to bring heavy rain and flash flooding to El Salvador and other parts of Central America as it sat just off the Pacific coast Monday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Snow on the way, high 37
For the Twin Cities, you may start to see some snow after sunset that will continue into Tuesday morning.
Nation
In early 2029, Earth will likely lock into breaching key warming threshold, scientists calculate
In a little more than five years – sometime in early 2029 – the world will likely be unable to stay below the internationally agreed temperature limit for global warming if it continues to burn fossil fuels at its current rate, a new study says.
Weather
Morning forecast: Snow tonight; high today 37
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Oct. 30
Nation
How extreme weather in the US may have affected the pumpkins you picked this year for Halloween
HUDSON, Colo. — Alan Mazzotti can see the Rocky Mountains about 30 miles west of his pumpkin patch in northeast Colorado on a clear day.…