More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Snow arrives tonight; 43 and cloudy
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 11
Nation
AP analysis: Exposure to extreme heat has tripled since 1983
World leaders have committed to limiting Earth's rising temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
Weather
Morning forecast: Rain lingers, high 43; snow arrives Friday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 11
World
Heavy rains in southern India kill 14 people, flood Chennai
At least 14 people have died in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu during days of heavy rains, officials said Thursday.
Paul Douglas
Slushy Possibilities - Heaviest Snow Up North
The first legitimate snow event of the winter season is fast approaching, but it probably won't be that big a deal in the Twin Cities metro and southern Minnesota. Plowable amounts are possible up north by Sunday morning and a Saturday night clipper may drop 1-2" of slush on the metro area as we wake up to a slippery Sunday morning. Ugh, there goes the end of leaf-raking season.