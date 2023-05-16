More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Smoky and warm, high 84
Smoke from Canadian wildfires linger in Minnesota Tuesday. Temperatures stay above average.
World
Early warning, preparedness likely saved thousands of lives during Cyclone Mocha
Early warnings from weather agencies and better preparedness by local governments and aid agencies likely saved thousands of lives during a powerful cyclone that slammed into Bangladesh and Myanmar over the weekend. But there are concerns about a large number of people still unaccounted for in areas where preparations were lacking.
Paul Douglas
Mild Tuesday Ahead With Smoky & Hazy Skies
Expect 80s later today with a little smoky sunshine, the result of prevailing jet stream steering winds blowing from the direction of Alberta, Canada, where multiple fires are blazing. Showers arrive Thursday; another clipper-like swipe of showers next Monday - otherwise dry weather prevails most of the next 2 weeks. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson