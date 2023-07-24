More from Star Tribune
World
New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires
A week-old wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations as strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry fueled three major fires raging elsewhere in Greece.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Slight storm chance, high 91
Things are heating up across Minnesota. Expect high temps and a potential shower or storm later today.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warm, high 91; isolated PM storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, July 24
World
Landslides block key roads in northern Pakistan, as the death toll from monthlong rains rises to 133
Landslides triggered by torrential rains have blocked several key roads in northern Pakistan, stranding tourists and disrupting traffic, officials said Monday, as the death toll from weather-related incidents in the past month rose to at least 133.
World
Flooding and a landslide in eastern China leave 5 dead and 3 missing
Heavy rains caused flooding and a landslide in eastern China, leaving at least five people dead and three missing while over 1,500 were evacuated, state media reported Sunday.