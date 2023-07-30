More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Showers possible, high 80
It's a comfortable Sunday with lower humidity. Some sprinkles are possible throughout the day.
Nation
Record heat waves illuminate plight of poorest Americans who suffer without air conditioning
As Denver neared triple-digit temperatures, Ben Gallegos sat shirtless on his porch swatting flies off his legs and spritzing himself with a misting fan to try to get through the heat. Gallegos, like many in the nation's poorest neighborhoods, doesn't have air conditioning.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 80
It should be a comfortable Sunday with lower humidity. Some showers possible.
Variety
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much
In the sweltering summer heat, nobody tries to cool off by jumping into a hot tub. In parts of Florida, however, that's what the ocean has felt like.
Nation
30 days over 110 F in Phoenix. But expected monsoon rains could cool historically hot Southwest
A historic heat wave that has gripped the U.S. Southwest throughout July, blasting residents and baking surfaces like brick, is beginning to abate with the late arrival of monsoon rains.