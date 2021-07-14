More from Star Tribune
Nation
Wildfires in US West threaten parched Native American lands
Fierce wildfires in the Pacific Northwest are threatening Native American lands that already are struggling to conserve water and preserve traditional hunting grounds amid a historic drought in the U.S. West.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Showers and storms, temps dropping from high of 80
Southern Minnesota may get 1 to 3 inches of rain, with a risk of severe weather.
World
Flooding affects parts of Europe after heavy rainfall
Storms caused heavy flooding across parts of western and central Europe overnight, and a man swept away by a raging stream in eastern Germany remained missing Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Rain on the way; high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, July 14
Paul Douglas
A Stormy Wednesday With More 90s Next Week
When in a drought don't forecast rain, but that's precisely what I'm doing: heavy showers and T-storms drop 1-3 inches of rain on lawns and fields today; the best chance of severe storms (hail and damaging winds) later today from the southern MSP suburbs to the Iowa border. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson