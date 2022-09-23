More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Showers across the state, high of 57
Expect showers across Minnesota Friday afternoon and evening. Along with the rain we'll have cooler temperatures, though things may heat up over the weekend.
World
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.
World
Pakistan deploys more doctors to fight disease after floods
Pakistan has deployed thousands of additional doctors and paramedics in the country's worst flood-hit province to contain the spread of disease, which has killed at least 300 of the flood victims, officials said Friday.
Business
Post-Fiona fuel disruptions spark fear in Puerto Rico
A growing number of businesses, including grocery stores and gas stations, are temporarily closing across Puerto Rico as power outages caused by Hurricane Fiona drag on in the U.S. territory, sparking concern about the availability of fuel and basic goods.