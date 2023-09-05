More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Pier collapses into lake on Wisconsin college campus, 1 hospitalized, 20 others slightly injured
More from Star Tribune
Nation Pier collapses into lake on Wisconsin college campus, 1 hospitalized, 20 others slightly injured
More from Star Tribune
Nation Pier collapses into lake on Wisconsin college campus, 1 hospitalized, 20 others slightly injured
More from Star Tribune
Nation Pier collapses into lake on Wisconsin college campus, 1 hospitalized, 20 others slightly injured
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Reshaped Death Valley park could take months to reopen after damage from Hilary
It's unclear when Death Valley National Park will reopen to visitors after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary forged new gullies and crumbled roadways at the site of one of the hottest places in the world, officials said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Severe storms possible, high 93
Keep an eye on your local forecast for possible severe weather Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Nation
Burning Man revelers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
Muddy roads flooded by a summer storm that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded for days at the Burning Man festival had dried up enough by Monday afternoon to allow them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert.
Weather
Morning forecast: High 93; chance of evening storms, possibly severe
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 5
World
Severe rainstorm triggers flooding in central Greece, 1 man dies. Police order a traffic ban
Police ordered vehicles off the streets of three regions in Greece Tuesday as a severe storm hammered the center of the country and some of its islands, turning streets into flooded torrents.