Nation
Pence's plane makes an emergency landing
The vice president's airplane struck a bird upon takeoff from a New Hampshire airport, the White House said.
Coronavirus
Trump: 200,000 virus deaths milestone 'a shame'
He told reporters at the White House that if his administration hadn't taken all the actions it did, that number would "be substantially more."
Politics
Romney supports holding vote on SCOTUS nominee
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday he supports voting to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court.
Nation
DOJ: 179 arrested in darknet opioid takedown
Law enforcement officials arrested 179 people and seized more than $6.5 million in a worldwide crackdown on opioid trafficking on the darknet, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday.
Politics
Dems accuse GOP of hypocrisy on court debate
Democrats are accusing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of blatant hypocrisy after he pledged a Senate vote on President Donald Trump's nominee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat.