Politics
In fiery debate Biden tells Trump, 'Shut up, man'
The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into a bitter showdown, with a bitter persistent tone.
Politics
Trump and Biden trade attacks over COVID response
The debate broke down after just a few moments with Trump interrupting Biden on several occasions and Biden calling the president a clown and a liar.
Nation
Wisconsin governor: Trump should skip rallies or wear mask
Gov. Tony Evers said President Trump should not come to two rallies in the state this weekend or should insist that everyone who attends the events wear masks so they don't become super-spreader events.
Politics
Court pick Barrett visits Senate ahead of hearings
President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for meetings with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republican senators.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 49; spotty showers possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast