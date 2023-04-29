More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Wildfires in Anchorage? Climate change sparks disaster fears
Research on a flat spot for air evacuations. Talk of old-style civil defense sirens to warn of fast-moving wildfires. Hundreds of urban firefighters training in wildland firefighting techniques while snow still blankets the ground.
Paul Douglas
Will AI Disrupt Meteorologists? Probably
Welcome to a windy, cold and foul Sunday. Doppler radar is freckled with rain showers here, with heavy wet snow across parts of Wisconsin. Sunshine returns Tuesday, with a warming trend next week. How do highs near 70 with a few spotty thundershowers by the end of the week sound to you? Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
www.startribune.com
Evening weather: Low of 39; shower in spots; breezy with flurries possible late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Scattered showers, high 50
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Saturday, April 29
Weather
Morning forecast: Scattered PM showers, high 50
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Saturday, April 29