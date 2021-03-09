More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
How to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being administered through health systems, state clinics, health departments and pharmacies. Here's what you need to know.
Coronavirus
Lab reporting backlog adds 138 COVID-19 deaths to Minnesota toll
Four labs now face state investigation, possible administrative penalties for reporting failures.
Afternoon forecast: Record-breaking high of 67, breezy
We'll blow past the 1879 high of 61, but there's some rain and maybe even snow on the way starting Wednesday afternoon, along with a cooldown.
Gophers
Carr named to All-Big Ten first team; Iowa's Garza player of year again
Point guard Marcus Carr earned The Associated Press honor by averaging 19.6 points per game for the Gophers and just under five assists per game.
Coronavirus
What's the last 'normal' pre-pandemic photo you took? Share it with us
Submissions for this project are closed now. Thank you to everyone who shared with us.As we approach the one-year mark of the first pandemic shutdown…