Weather
Afternoon forecast: Rain, storms likely; high 77
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 26
Nation
Caribbean tropical depression could become major hurricane
A tropical depression formed Thursday in the Caribbean and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days, forecasters said.
Nation
Gaps in US wildfire smoke warning network leave many exposed
Huge gaps between air quality sensors in the western U.S. have created blind spots in the warning system for wildfire smoke plumes sweeping North America this summer, amid growing concern over potential health impacts to millions of people exposed to the pollution.
Nation
California wildfire dangers may be spreading to the south
A wildfire that burned several homes near Los Angeles may signal that the region is facing the same dangers that have scorched Northern California this summer.
Weather
Morning forecast: Clouds, then PM rain; high 77
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 26