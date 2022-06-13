More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Rain south, high 82; hot Tuesday
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, June 13
Morning forecast: AM rain, high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, June 13
Excessive heat warning for Twin Cities Tuesday; hot spell ahead
Monday morning storms will give way to hot, humid and windy conditions by Tuesday when the mercury will flirt with the 100 degree-mark, the National Weather Service said.
Paul Douglas
Strong Monday Morning Storms - Hottest Of 2022 (So Far) Tuesday
We'll see low 80s for highs Monday with strong AM storms. On Tuesday, highs will be near records (MSP record: 98F from 1987) with peak heat index values near 100F. - D.J. Kayser