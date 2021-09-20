More from Star Tribune
Local Police: Four victims were killed in St. Paul before bodies were left in western Wisconsin field
Nation
Consultants sued over 2018 deaths of women in sheriff's van
The estates of two South Carolina women who drowned while locked in the back of a sheriff's department van during Hurricane Florence have filed lawsuits alleging negligence by a company that created policies and procedures for the law enforcement agency.
Business
Lawsuit: Ida outages due to 'gum and super glue' at utility
A lawsuit alleges that Louisiana's largest electric utility used a "bubble gum and super glue" approach to maintenance and construction that left customers sweltering in the dark without adequate sewage treatment after Hurricane Ida.
Business
Biden launches plan to address 'silent killer': extreme heat
The Biden administration is moving to protect workers and communities from extreme heat after a dangerously hot summer that spurred an onslaught of drought-worsened wildfires and caused hundreds of deaths from the Pacific Northwest to hurricane-ravaged Louisiana.
Nation
4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire
Four famous giant sequoias were not harmed by a wildfire that reached the edge of Giant Forest in California's Sequoia National Park, authorities said.