More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Tropical Storm Nicole forces evacuations in Bahamas, Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole forced people from their homes in the Bahamas and threatened to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday, shutting down airports and Disney World while prompting evacuation orders that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Rain, high 65; cold arrives Thursday
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 9
Nation
Rain, snow expected to taper off in California after storm
A drenched California emerged Wednesday from a powerful storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away in a canal.
World
Bangladesh balances energy needs with climate, conservation
Fish, rice, mangrove trees and the lush delta wetlands where the massive Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers drain into the Bay of Bengal.