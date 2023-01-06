More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Quiet (finally) and cool; slight warmup next week
The fog will gradually clear out during the day, but returns late Friday night into early Saturday.
Local
Record warmth, a dry fall and a heckuva lot of snow ends 2022
.featured-media, .article-image.featured { display: none; } .article-image.featured.embedded { display: block; } .series-article .l-article-topper { padding-top: 0; } .series-article .hero-override .article-subhead { max-width: 650px; } .series-article…
Variety
Yuen: Meet the two meteorologists elected to the State Senate
Nicole Mitchell and Rob Kupec bring a certain cachet to the Capitol as well as two strong voices for science.
Nation
'Bomb cyclone' brings damaging winds, drenches California
Hurricane-force winds, surging surf and heavy rains from a powerful "atmospheric river" pounded California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flooding, and contributing to the deaths of at least two people, including a toddler whose home was crushed by a falling tree.