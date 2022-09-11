More from Star Tribune
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Quiet and comfortable, high 71
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 11
Nation
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes, while crews also battled major blazes Sunday in Oregon and Washington.
Politics
Crises forge Beshear's role as Kentucky's consoler in chief
Derrek McIntosh was left homeless twice within weeks — first by floodwaters that destroyed his eastern Kentucky home, then when a fire burned down the house he stayed in with relatives.
Weather
Morning forecast: Quiet and comfortable; high 72
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 11
World
Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province
Two more U.S. military planes loaded with tons of aid for Pakistanis affected by flooding from deadly monsoon rains landed Sunday in southern Sindh province, one of the worst-affected regions in the impoverished country.