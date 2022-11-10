More from Star Tribune
Nation
1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas
The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph).
Nation
Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean
Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday and threatened a row of high rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away seawalls and other remaining protections only weeks ago.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Plunging temps, chance of rain; heavy snow up north
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 10
Weather
Morning forecast: High 64, then falling temps; snow up north
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Nov. 10
Nation
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
A Florida-bound storm strengthened into Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday evening as it pounded the Bahamas, and U.S. officials ordered evacuations that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.