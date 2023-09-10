More from Star Tribune
Nation
End may be in sight for Phoenix's historic heat wave of 110-degree plus weather
A historic heat wave continues to stifle Phoenix — but the end may finally be in sight for residents of Arizona's largest city.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Passing clouds, high 73
The sun may peek through a few times on this mild Sunday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 73
Temperatures are slightly below average this Sunday. Watch for cloudy skies but things should stay dry.
Paul Douglas
A Touch of Fall in the Air This Week
today is the official peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season. Hurricane Lee reached category 5 strength with peak winds of 165mph early Friday morning. This storm will make a close encounter with Bermuda next weekend as a potential hurricane. Closer to home, another dry stretch settles in with early October-like temps through midweek. Check the blogs for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Phoenix has set another heat record by hitting 110 degrees on 54 days this year
How hot is it in Phoenix? In what has been the hottest summer ever measured, the sizzling city in the Sonoran Desert broke yet another record Saturday when temperatures topped 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius).