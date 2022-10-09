More from Star Tribune
Science This butterfly disappeared from Minnesota. Biologists now fight to save the last few in the world
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Passing clouds, high 65
After a chilly morning, temperatures should be slightly above average in southern Minnesota, slightly cooler up north, with more warm days ahead.
World
Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall
Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast on Sunday after lashing Colombia's San Andres island, and a weakened storm was expected to emerge over the Pacific.
World
More rain feeds floods in northeastern and central Thailand
Heavy seasonal rains again pounded much of Thailand on Sunday, causing continued widespread flooding, particularly in the northeast and central regions.
Nation
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel's outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
Weather
Morning forecast: Frosty start, high 65
Off to a frosty start this Sunday. Things warm up later today with a high of 65 and partly cloudy skies.