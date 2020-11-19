More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Local
Gov. Walz, physicians implore people to wear masks to protect health workers
The unprecedented number of COVID-19 deaths continued Thursday with another 72 fatalities and 7,877 cases announced by state health officials.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny, high near 50
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Biden promises to prioritize state virus funding
President-elect Joe Biden says his administration will prioritize virus funding to help states address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Video
Morning forecast: Breezy with a high near 50
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Mild temps into Thursday
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast