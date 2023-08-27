More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Idalia forms in Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Storm Idalia formed Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern U.S., the National Hurricane Center said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny, high 76
Things stay cooler and calm Sunday afternoon.
World
Large hailstones cause extensive damage in a small German town as a storm hits Bavaria
A storm with large hailstones damaged four-fifths of the buildings in a small town in the southern German state of Bavaria, local authorities said Sunday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 78
Sunday kicks off a fairly quiet weather week with mostly sunny, dry skies.
Paul Douglas
Above Average Fair Weather Lasts All Week
Today brings more sunshine, less wind and temperatures a few degrees milder; kissing 80F by mid-afternoon with low humidity. We'll heat up close to 90F again by Labor Day Weekend. "Idalia" may hit the Gulf Coast of Florida north of Tampa as a tropical storm or hurricane Wednesday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson