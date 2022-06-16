More from Star Tribune
Nation
Warm, dry, breezy weather to challenge fire crews in Arizona
Fire crews battling a pair of wildfires in northern Arizona were expecting some growth Thursday because of warm, dry and breezy conditions.
Business
Floodwaters from Yellowstone surge through eastern Montana
Montana's largest city restarted its water plant Thursday after shutting it down amid record flooding that's caused widespread damage in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Partly cloudy, windy; high 80
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, June 16
Sports
WNBA star Sue Bird says 2022 will be her final season
Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird announced Thursday the 2022 season will be her last playing in the WNBA.
Business
Production at bedeviled baby formula factory halted by storm
Severe weather has forced Abbott Nutrition to pause production at a Michigan baby formula factory that had just restarted after being closed for several months, contributing to a national shortage.