More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Partly cloudy, high 62
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 26
Business
Canadian navy vessel headed to areas hit hardest by Fiona
Canada's defense minister said Monday that 100 soldiers have been deployed to each of three Atlantic provinces hit by former Hurricane Fiona and a navy vessel will visit the most devastated area of Newfoundland, where 76 homes were destroyed or structurally damaged.
World
Heavy rain slams Spain's Canary Islands; 1 dead on mainland
Heavy rain caused by a tropical storm hit several regions in Spain, leaving one person dead and widespread damage, authorities and national media said Monday.
World
Typhoon heroes: 5 Filipino rescuers drown in flooded village
Typhoon Noru left a trail of destruction in northern Philippine provinces on Monday with at least eight people dead, including a group of rescuers who were scrambling to save villagers trapped in floodwaters, officials said.