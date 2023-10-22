More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Partly cloudy, high 61
Sunday's weather remains quiet, though there is the potential for some light rain this evening.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny, high 61
Sunday morning should be sunny and mostly dry across the state. Watch for a chance of rain later tonight and tomorrow morning.
World
UK records a fourth death linked to a storm that battered northern Europe
Police said Sunday that a fourth person has died in Britain during a storm that pounded the U.K. and northern Europe with gale-force winds and torrential rain.
World
Pacific and Atlantic hurricanes Norma and Tammy make landfall on Saturday in Mexico and Barbuda
Hurricane Norma came ashore near the Pacific resort of Los Cabos at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula on Saturday afternoon. Hours later, Hurricane Tammy made landfall on the Caribbean island of Barbuda.
World
