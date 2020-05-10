More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Overcast and cool
Morning forecast: Cloudy and cool
Univ. of Mn. medical students pivot to help health care workers' families
In the midst of school closures and a sudden need for child care among the families of medical professionals, a group of University of Minnesota students saw an opportunity to put their passion to work. The nonprofit MN CovidSitters offers child care and assistive services for free of charge and has grown to over 300 volunteers since its inception in early March. The organization has since inspired others to do the same internationally and across the United States.
Evening forecast: Low of 38; cloudy with periods of rain possibly turning to snow
Protesters demand justice for black Ga. runner
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Glynn County courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia on Friday demanding justice for Ahmaud Arbery.