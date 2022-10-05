More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: One more warm fall day
It may be the last warm fall day for a while. High of 73 Wednesday then temperatures cool off the rest of the week.
Politics
Biden focusing on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
President Joe Biden landed in hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work together to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need.
Nation
Florida's island dwellers digging out from Ian's destruction
Following Hurricane Ian's destruction, many residents on one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity and other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired.
Nation
Son's images show him rescuing Mom from Ian's floodwaters
In one photo, Johnny Lauder's 86-year-old mother is in her Florida home, submerged nearly to her shoulders in black murky water, staring straight at the camera, mouth open.
Business
UN officials: Energy crisis shouldn't delay emissions slash
A switch back to coal and other fossil fuels by several countries to weather an energy crisis triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine shouldn't compromise efforts to curb greenhouse emissions, United Nations officials said Wednesday.