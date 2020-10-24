More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast, Oct. 24
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
President says he voted for 'guy named Trump'
US President Donald Trump said he voted "for a guy named Trump" after he cast his ballot in Florida on Saturday in early voting in the presidential elections.
Variety
S.C. art exhibit honors Chadwick Boseman
Artists in Chadwick Boseman's hometown of Anderson picked up their brushes for a new art exhibit.
Video
Morning forecast: 32, cloudy, more snow tonight
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Mountain wildfire is second-largest ever in Colorado
The fire brewing in East Troublesome has taken over an area larger than the city of Chicago.