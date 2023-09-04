More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Near-record heat, high 97
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 4
Weather
Morning forecast: Another hot one; high 97
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 4
Nation
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities are investigating 1 death
An unusual late-summer storm turned a week-long counterculture fest into a sloppy mess with tens of thousands of partygoers stuck in foot-deep mud and with no working toilets in the northern Nevada desert. But some Burning Man revelers said Sunday that their spirits remained unbroken.
Sports
Grand Slam tournaments are getting hotter. US Open players and fans may feel that this week
Andy Murray prepared for the steamy conditions often found at the U.S. Open by simulating the ''brutal heat and humidity'' in New York this time of year with the help of, well, an actual steam room at his home.