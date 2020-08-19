More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Politics
Obama issues scathing rebuke of Trump's presidency
He implored voters to back his former vice president for the nation's top job, arguing that "our democracy" is on the line.
Coronavirus
Trump urges colleges to keep in-person learning
Trump downplayed the likelihood of severe illness from the coronavirus among young people, saying it was comparable to the "seasonal flu."
Politics
Giffords pushes gun reform during virtual DNC
The former Arizona congresswoman who was shot, spoke during a segment about gun control.
Nation
Heat, lightning fuel California wildfires
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate Wednesday as hundreds of wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave.
Politics
Trump: QAnon theorists 'love our country'
The president admitted he doesn't know much about the conspiracy theory that describes an alleged secret plot by the so-called "deep state" to undermine the president and his supporters.