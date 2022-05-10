More from Star Tribune
Wind is wild card in fires burning in New Mexico, Arizona
Schoolchildren in a northern New Mexico community that had been threatened by a wildfire resumed in-person classes Tuesday while residents on the fire's northern and southern edges remained under evacuation orders.
Weather
Morning forecast: Dry and comfortable, high 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, May 10
Paul Douglas
Premature Taste of July This Week - Few Showers for Fishing Opener
My neighbors are alarmed that I've broken into my stash of shorts and T-shirts. It's time to put away the jackets and celebrate a real warm front. Temperatures cool off a bit today, but recover into the 80s again Wednesday and Thursday (with more obligatory claps of thunder).