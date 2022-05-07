More from Star Tribune
Nation
Wisconsin officials issue wildfire warnings across the state
Wisconsin officials have issued wildfire warnings across the state for Saturday.
Nation
Unprecedented gusts expected to fan wildfires in New Mexico
Weather conditions described as potentially historic were on tap for New Mexico on Saturday and for the next several days as over 1,400 firefighters and a fleet of airplanes and helicopters worked feverishly to bolster lines around the largest fire burning in the U.S.